Woman found shot to death in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police officers reportedly found a woman shot to death in southeast Memphis Saturday evening.

Memphis Police responded to Warrington Road near Clearbrook Street around 6:40 p.m. Saturday.

2 dead, 1 injured after ‘domestic’ shooting in southwest Memphis

According to police, officers found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound. Police say she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police did not release details on the possible suspect. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

