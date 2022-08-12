Woman found shot to death in Washington Park, ‘person of interest’ is in custody

A 43-year-old woman was shot and killed sometime overnight in Washington Park Friday, police said.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim as Tonika Flager of the 5700 block of Westmoreland Place. She was pronounced dead at the scene at at 7:06 a.m., Dye said.

Zone 6 Investigative Commander Mike Lewis confirmed that Illinois State Police are investigating the homicidal death.

Flager was shot “sometime in the overnight hours” leading up to daybreak on Friday. A person of interest with connections to the area is in custody, he said.

Lewis said the case is still under investigation and additional details cannot be released.