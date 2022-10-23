Woman found shot to death at West Memphis gas station, police say

A woman was found dead at a gas station in West Memphis.

On Oct. 23 at approximately 2:35 AM, the West Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at a BP gas station, on West Broadway and South Avalon Street.

When officers arrived, they found a woman shot in the passenger seat of a gray Nissan Sentra.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police also said that the shooting took place on West Jefferson Avenue.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: