Orange County deputies found a woman shot inside a car Wednesday afternoon, who later died at a hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman, in her 20s, was found shortly before 4 p.m. near Bren Lee Court and South Rio Grande Ave, an unidentified OCSO spokesperson said in an email.

No information was released about a suspect or the circumstances of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

