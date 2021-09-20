Woman found shot at intersection also was run over by car, North Carolina police say

Bailey Aldridge
·1 min read

A 33-year-old North Carolina woman died after police said she was shot then hit by a car over the weekend.

Officers responded to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Julian Street in Greensboro just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday about an “aggravated assault,” according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

They found a woman, identified as Keyoka Robinson of Greensboro, “suffering from a gunshot wound,” police said.

She was taken to a local hospital by EMS and later died from her injuries.

Police said Robinson had also been hit by a car while she was in the roadway but that investigators “don’t believe that it was the cause of death.” The case is being investigated as a homicide.

The driver who hit Robinson remained on the scene and was not charged, according to police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and no other information has been released as of Monday.

