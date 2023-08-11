Woman found shot in KFC parking lot, Georgia police say. 23-year-old arrested

A 23-year-old is accused of shooting and injuring a woman outside a KFC restaurant during the lunchtime rush, police in Georgia say.

Sherman Hendrix faces an aggravated assault charge in the Aug. 10 incident, according to the Savannah Police Department.

It happened at about 12:30 p.m. at the chain’s location on West Gwinnett Street in Savannah, WSAV reported, citing police. Officers arrived to find a woman shot in the restaurant’s parking lot.

The victim, who wasn’t identified, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Her condition wasn’t known as of Aug. 11.

McClatchy News reached out to Savannah police for an update and was awaiting a response.

Hours after the shooting, police announced that they had a suspect, later identified as Hendrix. Jail records listed KFC as his place of employment, WSB-TV reported.

Authorities said the shooting “wasn’t random” but didn’t elaborate on how Hendrix and the woman knew each other.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

Hendrix remained in custody at the Chatham County Jail without bond as of Aug. 11, online records show.

Man held pregnant woman and other Holiday Inn workers at knifepoint, SC officials say

Man thrusts American flag through another man’s head at Sonic, Oklahoma cops say

Jack-in-the-Box fight ends with man shot dead in drive-thru line, California cops say