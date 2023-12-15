Woman found shot, killed in front yard with baby nearby
A woman was found fatally shot in a front yard in Cleveland early Thursday morning. One person is in custody.
A woman was found fatally shot in a front yard in Cleveland early Thursday morning. One person is in custody.
In signing the deal, Joe Flacco officially comes off the practice squad
Fantasy Football analyst Dalton Del Don advises how to attack the Week 15 Sunday daily fantasy slate.
Three years ago, the first all-Black referee crew officiated an NFL game
A 1980 Audi 5000 with automatic transmission, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard.
Tyler Glasnow, an oft-injured strikeout artist, is on the move.
Easton Stick will look to lead the Chargers to a win in his first NFL start.
Taylor Swift's Time Person of the Year cover is shaping up to be the highest-selling issue in the magazine's recent history.
Although they've been around since the early 1900s, credit cards as we know them didn't go into effect until over 60 years later.
Agility Robotics shared a demo video Wednesday of one of its Digit robots upgraded with AI smarts. Although that may conjure images in your mind of sentient sci-fi machines taking over the world, the demo video reveals much more plodding, if not boring, work.
The best travel credit cards for your next Disney vacation maximize both your spending at Disney and at home when your Disney trip ends.
Earlier on Thursday, hackers compromised the code behind a crypto protocol used by multiple web3 applications and services, the crypto software and hardware wallet maker Ledger said on Thursday. For this week’s episode, Jacquelyn interviewed Johann Kerbrat, the general manager of crypto at Robinhood. Johann is leading the application's effort to expand its crypto exchange business and make digital assets more accessible to retail investors.
The Fed's dovish shift is thrilling investors, as stocks bid to build on a roaring rally that promises new record highs.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
"The help that he needs to get, getting himself better, is what's most important," Dumars said.
It's not too late to get great gifts at great prices. Here are the best last minute gifts for 2023
The IIHS tested eight luxury SUVs and found only a few that adequately protected passengers in the back seat.
Our analysts look into the future to see which players will help determine fantasy football champions this season.
Cruise, the embattled GM self-driving car subsidiary, is laying off 900 employees, or about 24% of its workforce, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. The layoffs are part of a plan to slash costs and attempt to revamp the company following an October 2 incident that left a pedestrian stuck under and then dragged by one of its robotaxis. An email, penned by newly minted president and CTO Mo Elshenawy, was sent this morning to the entire 3,800-person workforce.
Earlier this year, mass workforce reductions were driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. In an announcement obtained exclusively by TechCrunch, the embattled self-driving car company is cutting 900 employees, or 24% of its workforce, per a December 14 email from new president and CTO Mo Elshenawy.
Since the company’s earliest days as an MIT spinoff, Boston Dynamics’ systems have always provided entertainment value. With a few exceptions, however, entertainment was more of side benefit than the ultimate goal. Notably (for our purposes, at least), Neon is the parent company of Animax Designs.