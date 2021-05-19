Woman found shot, killed in Raleigh; homicide investigation underway

Axios

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) votes against her party most often, at a rate of 16.3%, compared to all other freshman members in the House and Senate, data collected by Quorum reveals.Driving the news: The top five freshman members who voted against their party the most are all Republicans — and four of the five are House Republicans.By the numbers: Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) leads the Senate freshmen, bucking his party 15.8% of the time.Among Democrats, Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) leads in the House at 3.55% (she's No. 38 among all freshmen in Congress), and Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) leads Senate Democrats at 1.57%.The other side: Alternatively, the following freshman members are in a four-way voting tie for voting with their party 100% of the time. Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.)Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.)Rep. Troy Carter (D-La.), who was sworn in only earlier this monthRep. Troy Nehls (R-Tex.)What they're saying: "I'll start voting 100% with my party when the GOP votes for conservative America First policies 100% of the time," Greene told Axios.A spokesman for Tuberville said the senator "promised to be an independent thinker and a common-sense conservative."The former football coach's record shows "he's a strong conservative who fights for the state of Alabama but isn't here to go along just to get along."Worth noting: The newest members of the 117th Congress are majority Republican — 57 Republicans vs. 23 Democrats.