Woman found shot and killed in street, Memphis police say

A woman was found shot and killed Thursday morning in Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a ‘man down’ call in the 2900 block of Oakville Street at 9:37 a.m.

Oakville Street is directly off Lamar Avenue near a cemetery.

The victim was found in the street with a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, MPD said.

No suspect information was released.

Call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with any information.

