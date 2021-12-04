Woman found shot near riverfront park has died, Tampa police say

TAMPA — One of the two women who were found shot near Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park earlier this week has succumbed to her wounds, according to Tampa police.

The incident took place Wednesday evening near W Grace Street and N Delaware Avenue. Police were called to the area about 8:10 p.m. and found two women suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to a local hospital for emergency medical treatment. One woman was reported to be in stable condition. Another woman was in critical condition at the time, and police said that’s who died.

The names of the women have not been released by Tampa police. No other information about the shooting has been released, including whether the women were targeted or if police have identified suspects.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at (813)-231-6130. To be eligible for a reward and remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (800) 873-8477, go online at www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application for iOS and Android.