Woman found shot in Nissan Stadium parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a woman was found with a gunshot wound outside Nissan Stadium.

Officers told News 2 the victim was shot in a different location and drove herself to a Nissan Stadium parking lot where she called for help.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The victim was taken to the hospital and her condition is unknown at this time.

No suspect information was released.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.