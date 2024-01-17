Woman found shot in southwest Atlanta home, police say
Atlanta police are at the scene of a shooting in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood on Wednesday morning.
Officers arrived at a home on Queen Street at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday and found a woman who was shot.
Police told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims that the woman was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.
The woman’s condition is unclear.
It is unclear if police have any suspects in this shooting.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Atlanta police to learn more about this incident.
We are LIVE on the scene working to bring you updates for Channel 2 Action News At Noon.
