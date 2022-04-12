Woman found shot in Tacoma parking lot dies at hospital

A woman died from her injuries after she was found unresponsive in a Tacoma parking lot.

At 1:39 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street, where a 25-year-old woman was found in a parking lot.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Tacoma police said her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

