Woman found shot in Tacoma parking lot dies at hospital
A woman died from her injuries after she was found unresponsive in a Tacoma parking lot.
At 1:39 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street, where a 25-year-old woman was found in a parking lot.
She was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.
Tacoma police said her death is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
More news from KIRO 7
Tornado reported near Little Rock, Arkansas; see photos, videos from the scene
Despite truce in concrete strike, drivers aren’t called back to work
Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com