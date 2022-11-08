UPDATE: Woman found shot at West Thames Street condos dies. Investigation now a homicide.

NORWICH ― The woman police found Saturday morning with a gunshot wound to the head has died at The William W. Backus Hospital, police report.

According to a Norwich police press release, the investigation is now considered a homicide. The gunshot victim is identified as 30-year-old Jashira Pagan.

The original press release said Norwich police received a 911 call just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday, reporting an argument outside the condominiums at 527 West Thames St., a single gunshot and a woman on the ground. Police found 30-year-old Pagan face down outside.

She was pronounced dead at 7:06 a.m. Nov. 7.

Police said the shooting was not considered random, but rather a targeted attack against Pagan.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Steve Callender at 860-886-5561, ext. 3154, by email at scallender@cityofnorwich.org, or by calling the Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 860-886-5561, ext. 4.

All information can be kept confidential.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Norwich West Thames Street condos shooting now a homicide, woman dies