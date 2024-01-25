Woman found shot in the woods was killed in fight over fentanyl, Virginia cops say

An argument over drugs led to one woman being shot to death in Virginia, police said.

After receiving a call about the woman’s death, officers arrived at the woods behind a Woodbridge business on Dec. 28 to investigate, according to a Prince William County Police Department news release. Almost a month later, a suspect linked to the woman’s death was arrested, authorities said.

The 51-year-old victim, Patricia Kathlean Beglin, was discovered dead on the ground with a gunshot wound to her upper body, the department said in a Jan. 24 news release.

Police said they determined Beglin had gotten into a dispute with another woman over fentanyl pills, which led to the shooting.

Police named Karen Nicole Pollard, Beglin’s acquaintance who argued with her over the pills, as a suspect connected to her death. They issued arrest warrants shortly after identifying Pollard, police said.

She was accused of murder, using a firearm while committing a felony, and possessing a gun as a felon.

Pollard faced multiple previous charges dating back to 2015, including grand larceny and drug-related charges, according to Prince William General District Court records.

Initial attempts to find the 37-year-old were unsuccessful, according to police. The department was offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who could provide information that would aid in her arrest.

Weeks after Beglin’s death, Prince William County police said they received word on Pollard’s whereabouts — and she wasn’t in Virginia.

In a separate incident, Pollard was taken into custody in Prince George’s County in Maryland, police said.

After her arrest, Pollard was sent to a hospital to treat minor injuries, police said. She will be brought back to Virginia “for court proceedings,” according to the department.

Pollard has not been extradited as of Jan. 24, the department’s public information officer Jonathan Perok told McClatchy News.

Woodbridge is about 25 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.

PSA said girl overdosed from touching fentanyl. It isn’t true, California official says

16-year-old overdosed on fentanyl, records show. Now Texas man is charged with murder

4-year-old hospitalized for fentanyl overdose on birthday, cops say. Parents arrested