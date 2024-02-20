Woman found sitting on husband’s body is accused of shooting him dead, Iowa cops say

Almost three years after her husband was found shot dead inside their home, an Iowa woman is charged with murder, police say.

Investigators arrested Karina Cooper, 46, at her residence in Traer on Feb. 19, the state Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Her arrest comes about two years and eight months after deputies with the Tama County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at 4:42 a.m. June 18, 2021, according to a recently filed criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived at the address, they found Cooper “sitting on top” of her husband, who was dead in a recliner with wounds to the face, documents said. Cooper and three children were taken out of the home while more first responders made their way to the scene.

The medical examiner later determined he had been shot twice in the face with a .22-caliber firearm, which killed him, officials said.

A single .22 shell casing was found at the scene but no weapon, according to documents.

Investigators continued looking into the killing for “many months” and spoke with two witnesses who said Cooper told them she wanted her husband dead, officials said. She told the witnesses she “could shoot him in the face,” investigators said.

Cooper is facing a charge of first-degree murder, according to officials.

Traer is roughly 90 miles northeast of Des Moines.

