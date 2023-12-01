Woman found stabbed to death in Georgia home, cops say. Suspect arrested in Tennessee

A man accused of fatally stabbing a woman in an Atlanta-area home fled more than 150 miles before being arrested in Tennessee, according to Georgia authorities.

Brandon Howard, 37, of Dallas, Georgia, faces multiple charges, including murder, in the death of 36-year-old Jennifer Hester, the city’s police department said in a Nov. 30 news release.

Officers were called at about 10:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, about a possible suicide, police said. Inside, they found Hester on the floor with multiple stab wounds.

She was pronounced dead soon after, according to authorities.

Based on evidence taken from the scene, investigators identified Howard as the suspect. It’s believed he stabbed Hester during what police described as a “domestic dispute.”

Authorities didn’t give specifics on the nature of their relationship, however.

Using cell phone pings, deputies tracked Howard to a home in Loudon County, Tennessee, about 30 miles southwest of Knoxville, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

He reportedly led Tennessee state troopers on a chase before he was arrested Nov. 21.

Howard was taken to the Loudon County Detention Center but will be extradited to Georgia, authorities said.

Dallas is about 30 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

