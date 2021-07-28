Woman found stabbed to death in 'gruesome scene' at iconic Atlanta park, police say

A woman was found stabbed to death early Wednesday inside the entrance of an Atlanta park that has served as a backdrop for movies and television shows filmed in the city.

Authorities described the Charles Allen Drive entrance to Piedmont Park near 10th Street as a "gruesome scene," NBC affiliate WXIA of Atlanta reported. Sections of the park were blocked off as Atlanta police conducted an investigation, which started shortly after 1 a.m.

The victim, who authorities did not identify, was described as a woman in her 40s with multiple stab wounds.

Police released a surveillance image that appears to show her walking her dog along the city's rainbow crosswalk. The department also announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Piedmont Park, located in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood, is home to many annual events and celebrations in the city.