Pregnant woman, unborn child dead after LaGrange stabbing

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

A pregnant woman and her unborn child are dead after she was found stabbed to death Wednesday morning.

Police found 26-year-old Breanna Burgess’ body while patrolling the area of Fort Drive at 2:30 a.m.

Burgess’ family said she was a mother of three who didn’t deserve for her life to be cut short.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“She didn’t deserve this and this was the last thing we expected to happen,” the family said in a statement.

Police have not released any details on possible suspects.

The family has set up a Gofundme account to benefit the families.

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Recommended Stories

  • Police: Three 911 calls made before woman shot Clayton County officer, shootout with APD

    Police say the woman called 911 saying she wanted to hurt herself, but shot the first officer who arrived to help.

  • Woman found dead near Lake Lanier identified as 19-year-old murder victim

    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released a sketch of the woman to the public in hopes someone would recognize her.

  • Landowner builds 8ft wall of hay to block neighbour’s view in ‘act of spite’

    Landowner Stephen Bett, 68, set up the barrier in Thornham, Norfolk, after a dispute with neighbours to block their view of the meadow.

  • Minnesota man charged after '19 fatal crash withdraws guilty plea after judge rejects deal

    A Minnesota man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to a 2019 fatal crash has withdrawn his guilty plea.

  • Who is Karrin Taylor Robson lying to when she says the 2020 election wasn't fair?

    GOP governor wannabe Karrin Taylor Robson is either promoting a lie that the 2020 election was rigged against Trump or she's lying to Trump voters.

  • Desolate Turkish amusement park touted as testament to government waste

    Giant dinosaurs and robot models abandoned among decrepit fair rides create a dystopian atmosphere in a defunct amusement park in the Turkish capital, which its opposition party mayor is now highlighting as a testament to past government profligacy. Three years ago, President Tayyip Erdogan opened the massive theme park with great fanfare ahead of local elections, but his ruling AK Party went on to lose control of the Ankara municipality at the subsequent vote. CHP mayor Mansur Yavas seized the opportunity to slam the use of public funds in a project he says cost $801 million, money which he said could have been used for more socially beneficial projects.

  • Cesar Millan Off The Hook For Covering Up Queen Latifah’s Dog’s Death!

    Cesar Millan is no longer in the legal doghouse. The expert dog trainer is breathing a massive sigh of relief after a lawsuit filed against him was signed, sealed and settled. According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Millan’s future dates in court regarding the lawsuit have been taken off the official court calendar. […]

  • Biden pledge to tax wealthy, companies revived with Manchin-led bill

    U.S. President Joe Biden's campaign trail promise to increase taxes on corporations and the wealthy as part of a battle against glaring income inequality in the United States got an unexpected boost on Wednesday. Early proposals to increase tax rates from Biden and his fellow Democrats hit a brick wall in Congress after Republicans, and some Democrats, opposed them. Biden has often said in office that companies should instead pay a "fair share," a contrast to deference to private markets begun by Republicans with Ronald Reagan's election in 1980, and buoyed by rounds of tax cuts and deregulation, by both parties.

  • Mariners vs Rangers Betting Forecast for Jul 27

    Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Seattle Mariners host the Texas Rangers

  • MLB rumors: Frankie Montas drawing interest from Yankees, Cardinals, Mariners

    Frankie Montas likely will be traded before the August 2 trade deadline and is receiving interest from the Yankees, Cardinals and Mariners.

  • Netflix pulls the trigger on 'The Gray Man' sequel starring Ryan Gosling; spinoff film in the works

    Netflix was always hoping The Gray Man would be a franchise launcher. The new film directed by Joe and Anthony Russo is based on the first novel in a long and successful thriller series by author Mark Greaney, giving the streamer plenty of room for more adaptations and, hopefully, more hits. Now, we know that the film's response was big enough that the Gray Man universe is already expanding. The streamer announced Tuesday that the Russo Brothers will reunite with star Ryan Gosling for the first

  • McDonald’s evacuated after worker throws ammo on grill, sparking explosion, VT cops say

    The employee was acting “erratic,” police in Vermont said.

  • New Los Angeles bridge opens, then quickly closes amid chaos

    The 6th Street Viaduct — which soars over the concrete-lined Los Angeles River to connect downtown to the historic Eastside — quickly became a hotspot for street racing, graffiti and illegal takeovers that draw hundreds of spectators to watch drivers perform dangerous stunts in their vehicles. The Los Angeles Police Department has closed the bridge multiple times — an exact count was not available Wednesday — and in the latest move, announced Tuesday that it would be “closed until further notice due to illegal activity and public safety concerns" before backtracking and reopening it hours later. “We ask for everyone to take a pause and recognize that this is a figure or a location in Los Angeles that we all want to be proud of,” Police Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday.

  • Commanders employees ask Dan Snyder to let them out of NDAs after lawyer's 'not true' claims to Congress

    Dan Snyder's attorney claimed he hasn't used NDAs to stop them from testifying to Congress. Lawyers representing some employees say this isn't true.

  • DA: 4 jail guards failed to act as inmate attempted suicide

    Four New York City jail guards have been indicted for failing to intervene in an inmate's suicide attempt until it was too late to save the teenager from serious brain damage, authorities announced. The correction captain and three correction officers waited nearly eight minutes before providing any assistance to 18-year-old Nicholas Feliciano at the Rikers Island jail complex on Nov. 27, 2019, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Monday. Prosecutors said the officers can be seen on surveillance video walking past Feliciano and taking no action for seven minutes and 51 seconds.

  • Japan's push for UNESCO to list divisive gold mine delayed

    Japan's push to obtain UNESCO World Heritage recognition for a former gold mine key to the nation's industrialization will be delayed because its application was insufficient, officials said Thursday. The efforts to obtain a UNESCO listing for the Sado Island mine were protested by South Korea and have added to their diplomatic frictions over Japan's colonization of the Korean Peninsula and its actions in World War II. The mine in northern Japan operated for nearly 400 years and was once the world's largest gold producer before closing in 1989.

  • Jackie Robinson Museum opens after 14 years of planning

    Long dreamed about and in development for longer than the big league career of the man it honors, the Jackie Robinson Museum opened Tuesday in Manhattan with a gala ceremony attended by the widow of the barrier-breaking ballplayer and two of his children. Rachel Robinson, who turned 100 on July 19, watched the half-hour outdoor celebration from a wheelchair in the 80-degree Fahrenheit (27-degree Celsius) heat, then cut a ribbon to cap a project launched in 2008. “The issues in baseball, the issues that Jackie Robinson challenged in 1947, they’re still with us,” David Robinson said.

  • 2-year-old was in backseat during road-rage shooting caught on video, Texas cops say

    The sheriff said a woman “wildly fired” the gun during the road rage incident.

  • Matt Gaetz, under investigation for possible sex trafficking, was among 20 Republicans to vote against reauthorizing a sex-trafficking law

    Florida Republican Matt Gaetz, along with Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Beobert, were among those opposing the anti-sex-trafficking measure.

  • Ex-Clovis teacher sentenced for sex with student. Victim’s family wanted harsher penalty

    “We’ve seen a vibrant teen boy fall into the deepest pits of despair,” the teenager’s mother said.