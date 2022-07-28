Pregnant woman, unborn child dead after LaGrange stabbing
A pregnant woman and her unborn child are dead after she was found stabbed to death Wednesday morning.
Police found 26-year-old Breanna Burgess’ body while patrolling the area of Fort Drive at 2:30 a.m.
Burgess’ family said she was a mother of three who didn’t deserve for her life to be cut short.
“She didn’t deserve this and this was the last thing we expected to happen,” the family said in a statement.
Police have not released any details on possible suspects.
The family has set up a Gofundme account to benefit the families.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
