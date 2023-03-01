Woman found stabbed to death in Lake Forest home; another resident questioned

A woman in her 70s was found stabbed to death early Wednesday in a home on Bellcroft Drive, Lake Forest. (OnScene.TV)

A woman in her 30s, who also lives at the home, has been detained and was being interviewed by homicide investigators, said Carrie Braun, spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Few details were released but Braun said someone in the home, a third resident, called authorities at 1:50 a.m. with a report of unknown trouble.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was reported injured in the home.

Investigators have obtained a search warrant to search the home, Braun said. She declined to state the relationship between the victim and the woman who was detained.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.