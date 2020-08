A woman was found stabbed to death Wednesday morning in a Sunrise home, police said.

Police say a man and woman in a relationship live together in the home, which is in the 4700 block of Northwest 89th Avenue They are looking for the boyfriend to talk to him.

The woman’s name is being withheld until her relatives are notified. She was found dead at 8:20 a.m.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.