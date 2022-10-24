Woman found stabbed to death after welfare check ends in SWAT standoff, GA police say

A welfare check-turned-SWAT standoff led to the discovery of a woman fatally stabbed inside her home, police in Georgia say.

Atlanta officers were called for wellness check at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, and learned a man had barricaded himself inside with a woman, according to police.

The man refused to come out, after which the SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called to the home, police said. SWAT officers eventually forced their way inside and found the woman dead from “apparent stab wounds.”

The suspect was arrested at the scene, according to police. Additional details weren’t immediately available.

The victim hasn’t been publicly identified. McClatchy News reached out to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday, Oct. 24, and was awaiting a response.

Authorities also declined to release the suspect’s identity, but the woman’s son identified him as her live-in boyfriend, WAGA reported. A neighbor also said the woman had been trying to escape domestic abuse.

“She was the lighthouse of our family,” her son told the station. “She kept us intact.”

He said he called police after the man threatened him when he stopped by the home on Saturday, WAGA reported. Now he’s mourning the loss of his mother.

Police said the investigation in ongoing.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

