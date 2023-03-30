Woman found strangled at home near West Palm Beach; another woman faces murder charge

WEST PALM BEACH — A 34-year-old woman is facing a murder charge after authorities alleged that she strangled another woman with a cellphone charging cord Sunday morning at a home in suburban West Palm Beach.

Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies took Sheree LaToya Williams into custody after responding just before 9:15 a.m. to reports of a naked woman climbing a tree on Magnolia Lane, near the intersection of Belvedere and Drexel roads. They found Williams hiding in a drainage pipe in a canal, according to an arrest report made public Monday.

Further investigation led deputies to a home on the 1500 block of Magnolia, where they found a woman dead. PBSO did not disclose any identifying information about the deceased woman, including her name or age.

A man who called 911 told investigators that Williams was a tenant who was involved in a disturbance with another person in the home.

Williams received medical clearance at a hospital before her transfer to the county jail. During a hearing Monday, County Judge Ted Booras assigned Williams a public defender and ordered that she be held without bail. As a policy, the Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office does not comment on open cases.

The judge also ordered that Williams not have contact with the witnesses or the victim's family.

