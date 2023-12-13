Woman found with thousands in stolen items from across metro Atlanta. Police say she could have more

Police believe a woman found with thousands of dollars worth of stolen items, could be responsible for more thefts across metro Atlanta.

According to Gwinnett police, the first incident occurred on Dec. 4. Officers were called to a shoplifting call at the Victoria’s Secret on Scenic Highway in unincorporated Snellville. Officials said the suspect, identified as Leta Davis, 55, of Athens left before officers arrived.

Two days later, an officer went back to the store to get more information about Davis. They reportedly waited at the store to see if she would come back.

Authorities said on Dec. 11, Davis came back to Victoria’s Secret. Gwinnett officers said that although nothing was stolen during the visit, Davis was seen going inside a nearby Bath and Body Works a short time later.

She was seen carrying a large tote that appeared empty. Five minutes later, police said Davis was seen leaving the store with her tote bag filled with merchandise.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and took Davis into custody. The department said Davis provided a false name.

After identifying her, authorities learned that Davis had outstanding warrants from Barrow, Cherokee and Cobb counties for other shoplifting charges and was currently on probation.

When police searched her vehicle, they reportedly found multiple trash bags of merchandise from Victoria’s Secret and Bath and Body Works valued at several thousand dollars.

Davis was arrested and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail. She’s charged with theft by shoplifting, theft by receiving stolen property, giving a false name and misdemeanor obstruction.

Gwinnett Police said they will coordinate with other metro Atlanta agencies and nearby retail stores to see if Davis could be responsible for more crimes.

