Woman found tied and shot multiple times dies, Georgia cops say. Now, man is charged

A man accused of tying up and shooting a woman has been arrested after the victim died from her injuries, Georgia authorities said.

Kevin Nicholas Barge, 44, turned himself in Tuesday, July 19, hours after Clayton County police named him as a suspect in the deadly false imprisonment incident, the department confirmed on Facebook. He faces several charges including aggravated assault and battery, kidnapping and theft by taking.

It’s not clear if the charges could be upgraded.

McClatchy News reached out to the Clayton County Police Department for more information on July 20 and was awaiting a response.

Officers were called to a home on Riverdale Road in College Park on July 5 after reports that someone was shot, police wrote in a news release. Authorities arrived to find a woman in a bedroom with her hands and feet bound and suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds.”

She died from her injuries Sunday, July 17, police said. Authorities haven’t released her identity, and her relationship to the suspect is unknown.

A second woman escaped and ran to a neighbor’s house for help, according to authorities. The suspect, later identified as Barge, had left by the time officers arrived.

Barge was booked into the Clayton County Jail where he remains held without bond as of July 20, online records show.

College Park is about 10 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta.

‘Senseless’: 15-year-old accused of killing church leader during Tennessee carjacking

Mom dies of stab wounds, 3rd victim of son’s killing spree in Michigan, reports say

’Targeted’ shooting at vigil leaves 1 dead and three others hurt, Indiana officials say