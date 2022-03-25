Woman found trapped under vehicle at campground dies in northern Arizona

Coconino County

An investigation is underway in the death of a woman who was found trapped under a vehicle at Stateline Campground in northern Arizona Thursday evening.

According to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, the Kane County Sheriff's Office in Utah initially responded to the scene off of House Rock Valley Road. Upon arrival, they determined the woman was dead.

Coconino County deputies later arrived on the scene around 4:45 p.m.

After an investigation, deputies learned neighboring campers of the victim heard a noise come from the victim's campsite. When campers walked over to investigate the sound, they found the woman trapped under a vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said.

The victim was unresponsive, and the campers called 911 for help.

"At this point in the investigation indications are that this may have been accidental in nature," the Coconino County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "Information at this time is that the victim was the only person in the campsite when this incident occurred."

The victim's identity was not released due to a pending next-of-kin notification.

The investigation is ongoing. There is no further information at this time.

Reach breaking news reporter Haleigh Kochanski at hkochanski@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @HaleighKochans.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Woman found trapped under vehicle dies in northern Arizona