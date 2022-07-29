Woman found under chairlift dies at theme park near Great Smoky Mountains, officials say

A woman died at a theme park in a popular Tennessee tourist destination, news outlets reported.

The woman was pronounced dead after she was found beneath a chairlift at the Anakeesta theme park in Gatlinburg, city officials told WBIR.

Anakeesta in an email to McClatchy News said a “tragic incident” happened on Thursday, July 28.

“911 was called immediately,” the written statement said. “Our hearts are with the family of the deceased. This is currently an active investigation. We cannot disclose further information at this time.”

Anakeesta has chairlifts that bring visitors to a mountaintop, where the attractions are located, WVLT reported.

Some of the park’s attractions include the Dueling Zipline Adventure and the Treetop Skywalk, consisting of bridges 50 to 60 feet above ground, according to its website.

The park on its homepage listed a “delayed opening” for 10 a.m. on July 29.

The vacation spot is near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which straddles the border between Tennessee and North Carolina.

The city of Gatlinburg didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on July 29.