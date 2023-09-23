Woman who was found unresponsive by cellmate at Sedgwick County Jail dies: officials

A inmate found unresponsive by her cellmate on Friday morning later died at the hospital, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The preliminary cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

At the family’s request, the sheriff’s office is not releasing the name of the deceased. Her death is the sixth in-custody death this year.

The woman was found unresponsive at 10:40 a.m. Jail staff did CPR until EMS arrived. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at 11:49 a.m.

The woman has been at the jail since Tuesday. She was arrested on two counts of contempt of court in a Wichita Municipal Court case.