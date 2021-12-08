Woman found walking with ‘severe burns’ after man lit her on fire, Alabama police say

A 36-year-old woman was found walking down a rural road with “severe burns” after a man lit her on fire, Alabama police said.

Police responded around 8 a.m. on Dec. 5 to an area outside of Anniston after reports of a woman on fire, the Anniston Police Department said in a Facebook news release.

Leslie Hogeland was found walking on the road with “severe burns,” police said.

She was taken to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and then transferred to another hospital, according to the news release.

Her condition is unknown, but AL.com reported that “family members said she was burned from the waist up including her face and is now awake and conscious.”

Authorities said Henry Wesley, 54, poured gasoline on Hogeland and lit her on fire, according to a police warrant obtained by AL.com and other news outlets.

Wesley was arrested and charged with attempted murder, police said.

The relationship between Wesley and Hogeland was not immediately clear.

McClatchy News reached out to the Anniston Police Department on Dec. 8 and is awaiting response.

Anniston is about 64 miles east of Birmingham.

