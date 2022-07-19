Woman free 9 days back in jail

Jul. 18—Delorse May Cravens pleaded guilty last month to possessing meth with intent and received an eight-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Nine days later she was back in jail on new drug charges.

Cravens, 40, of Junior Camp Rd. near Mayland, was arrested July 6 when Tennessee Department of Corrections Board of Probation and Parole officers accompanied by Cumberland County sheriff's investigators visited her home for a probation compliance check.

The result of that visit is new charges of simple possession of meth, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff's Investigator Jon Wirey wrote in his report that he had information two men living in the same residence were wanted on active warrants.

Being on supervised probation, Cravens is subject to search on request and Wirey and TDOC Probation Officers Kyla Cook and Chris Goddard went to the residence to conduct a check and to look for the two suspects.

No one answered knocks at the door but Wirey noticed a pack of dogs running loose, going from the house to a storage shed in the back yard. Cravens' vehicle was parked at the residence, and officers found her wallet with identification inside, along with a marijuana grinder and glass meth pipe.

Cravens was spotted through a window and instructed to open the door, which she finally did.

Drug paraphernalia was found throughout the residence, along with marijuana and meth.

On June 27, facing charges of two counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, two counts of simple possession, theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of driving on a suspended license, Cravens pled guilty to possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent and received an eight-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation, was fined $2,000 and is to pay court costs. The charge stems from a CCSO traffic stop on March 1, 2020, and resulting search.

Cravens was jailed in lieu of $6,000 bond and faces a hearing in General Sessions Court on the latest charges.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com