Woman ‘gave in’ and told boyfriend to buy her a Maryland lottery ticket. She won big

A woman won big after “finally” telling her boyfriend to buy her a $5 scratch-off, Maryland officials said.

The winner, who normally doesn’t partake in lottery games, asked her boyfriend to buy her a ticket in Glen Burnie, according to a Jan. 25 news release by the Maryland Lottery. She had no clue her change of thought would land her $50,000.

“Just last week, I finally gave in and told him that if he was going to buy them, to get one for me,” the woman told lottery officials.

Once the woman scratched the Holiday Cash ticket and learned of the win, she couldn’t believe it.

“I just kept saying, ‘No,’” the woman said.

The woman’s boyfriend tried to convince her “lottery luck had indeed paid a visit,” but it wasn’t until his phone confirmed the win that she believed it.

“He kept trying, but I refused to believe it was true. How could this happen to us?” she told officials.

Although the woman didn’t specify what she’ll do with the winnings, she said the win was “such a happy thing,” officials said.

The retailer that sold the winning ticket will receive a $500 bonus, the release said.

There are still four $50,000 top-prize Holiday Cash scratch-offs waiting to be claimed, officials said.

Glen Burnie is about 10 miles south of Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

