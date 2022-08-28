Woman gets 1 to 2 years on gun charge in 2009 Pennsylvania state trooper death

A woman has been sentenced to one to two years in state prison in the purchase of a gun used in the shooting death of a state trooper more than a decade ago in eastern Pennsylvania.

Court records indicate that 37-year-old Emily Joy Gross of Westfield, New Jersey pleaded guilty in June to a third-degree felony firearms charge.

The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that a Monroe County judge sentenced her Friday to 12 to 24 months.

Authorities said the gun was used in a 40-mile chase and shootout in June 2009 that killed 34-year-old Trooper Joshua Miller.

