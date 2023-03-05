Woman gets 12 to 24 years in crash that killed Pa. firefighter

A New Jersey woman has been sentenced to 12 to 24 years in prison in the death of a firefighter struck along with two other firefighters and a state trooper as they were responding to a crash on Interstate 76 in suburban Philadelphia more than a year and a half ago.

Jacquelyn Walker, 64, of Little Egg Harbor wept as the sentence was imposed Thursday in Montgomery County in the July 2021 death of 48-year-old Thomas Royds, a longtime member of the Belmont Hills Fire Department, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Walker pleaded guilty in October to third-degree murder, aggravated assault by vehicle and reckless endangerment. Authorities said she drove onto the shoulder and swerved into Royds, two other firefighters and a state police trooper who were responding to a 3 a.m. crash on the side of the highway.

Judge William Carpenter said Walker showed little remorse for what he called the “malicious conduct” of driving her 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee in severe disrepair with faulty brakes.

Walker tearfully apologized to friends and relatives of the victim, saying she never intended to hurt anyone.

“I’m not trying to make this devastating accident any softer; my only wish is to have Tom Royds’ family not hate me any longer,” she said. “I’m truly sorry.”

Authorities said Walker told investigators she left home hours before heading for a Quakertown mall but got lost trying to get home and had been pulled over three times by police from different departments. She said she drove onto the shoulder to try to avoid firetrucks she said she noticed only “at the last second.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pittsburgh woman missing for more than 30 years found alive in Puerto Rico Norfolk Southern train derails in Springfield, Ohio; Residents asked to shelter in place PennDOT releases list of roads still closed due to debris lift behind by Friday’s strong winds VIDEO: Dozens arrested after year-long federal investigation, drugs removed from Western Pa. DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts