Woman gets 17.5 years for fatal shooting of ex-husband

Nov. 4—A Carlisle woman was sentenced today to 17.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the July 2020 shooting of her ex-husband.

Susan Jane Brown, 67, admitted in Sullivan Superior Court that she shot Faron Deece Brown, 59, at a gas station on Old U.S. 41 South.

But Brown said she was depressed and suicidal over her divorce, and she said drug use had changed her ex-husband, contributing to their divorce.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Michael Hiatt argued to Judge H.R. Hunt that Brown should receive the maximum term of 17.5 years, as capped by the plea agreement on the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter, a Level 2 felony.

Hiatt said Susan Brown blamed the victim for her own actions even though she followed him to the gas station then shot him in the back on July 13, 2020.

Faron Brown died at Terre Haute Regional Hospital 17 days after the shooting. Susan Brown was charged in August 2020 with murder.

In a victim impact statement, Jon Brown said he wanted closure for his family and that it was hard to explain to his children how their grandfather had been killed.

Defense attorney Amanda Thompson called upon psychologist Dr. Jeffrey Huttinger for confirmation of Brown's depression and suicidal thoughts.

The judge also heard statements from Susan Brown's daughter Jessica, who said her mother was a caring person who worked as a nurse for many years before her marriage with Faron Brown disintegrated.

Thompson asked the judge to impose a sentence of 10 to 12 years with purposeful incarceration for treatment of her depression and a possible sentence modification to community corrections.

Susan Brown also made a statement to the judge, saying she had contemplated suicide many times.

"I will struggle the rest of my life with guilt," Brown said.

Hunt set the sentence at 17.5 years with a $100 fine. Susan Brown will receive credit for more than a year served in jail awaiting trial.

Brown indicated she will appeal the sentence.

Prosecutor Ann Smith Mischler said the facts and circumstances of the case support the sentence.

"The state is completed satisfied with the sentence imposed by the judge today," Mischler said.

