Woman gets 20 years in drug case

Nov. 10—An Ector County jury has convicted an Odessa woman of possession of a controlled substance and sentenced her to 20 years in prison.

According to the Ector County District Attorney's Office, Marva Denay Neal, 39, was arrested for possessing more than four grams, but less than 200 grams of methamphetamine and because of prior felony convictions, she was facing five to 99 years in prison.

The prosecution was led by Assistant District Attorneys Kevin Schulz and Henry Eckels.

Judge James Rush of the 244th Ector County District Court presided over the trial.