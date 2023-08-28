Woman gets 20 years prison in Terre Haute robbery that led to death

Aug. 28—A Terre Haute woman was sentenced Monday to 20 years prison and five years probation in the robbery of man who later died as a result of his injuries.

Candace B. Jones, 25, had previously pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 2 felony. She originally had been charged with murder, battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery and robbery.

The sentencing hearing began last week, and Judge Sarah Mullican asked for additional evidence to better determine how Jones' role fit into the events, which included three other defendants.

The parties provided the judge with additional witness statements, and she issued sentence Monday after hearing prosecution and defense arguments.

Dwayne French of Terre Haute was attacked August 21, 2020. French told police he'd been beaten with a ball bat and his wallet was taken, but then he lost consciousness.

French was taken to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis because of the severity of his injuries. He died Sept. 2, 2020. His assailants made off with about $1,500.

"Because there are three defendants with cases still pending related to this incident, we are unable to comment any further at this time," Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said in a statement Monday. "We continue to work with the family of Dwayne French and the Terre Haute Police Department to resolve the cases against everyone involved in this crime."

Still facing charges, including murder, are Jesse J. Hess, 36; Dwight D. Brown, 31; and Richard E. Durbin, 46.

Brown has filed a plea agreement and is scheduled for a change of plea hearing Sept. 21 in Vigo Superior Court 6.

After the attack on French, three other people — a woman and two men — were arrested, but those charges were eventually dismissed.

Jones and the three other current defendants were arrested in August 2022.

Contact Mark Fitton at 812-231-4333 or mark.fitton@tribstar.com.