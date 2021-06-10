Woman gets 30 years for child sex abuse

Jill Harmacinski, The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.
·3 min read

Jun. 10—BOSTON — A Lawrence resident convicted of child pornography and exploitation charges after sending pictures and videos to an undercover agent on social media was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison, authorities said.

Jakob Nieves, who also goes by the name Dakota, 21, was sentenced Wednesday to the three decades in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge Denise Casper.

Nieves, who identifies and lives as a female, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of children, one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography in August 2020, according to information released by the Department of Justice.

Two of her victims were under age 4, authorities said.

In 2019, as part of a probe into the use of Kik messenger for child pornography, an undercover agent communicated with Nieves on the social media platform, authorities said.

"During the course of those communications, Nieves told the agent about the ways that she sexually abused two children known to her, and sent the undercover agent images and videos that Nieves had produced, which depicted Nieves sexually abusing one of those children," according to information released by the DOJ.

Some of images and videos produced were taken in Nieves' bedroom in Lawrence, according to court papers.

On Aug. 14, 2019, when agents searched Nieves's home, she admitted to distributing images and videos of child pornography to a user she met in a Kik group geared toward individuals interested in pedophilia, authorities said.

Forensic analysis of Nieves' cell phone revealed pornographic images and videos of two children known to Nieves, both of whom were under the age of 4, as well as thousands of child pornography images depicting at least 175 victims personally unknown to Nieves, according to the DOJ statement.

After she was charged, a federal judge refused to release Nieves ruling there were no conditions she could impose that "will reasonably assure the safety of any other person or the community," according to court records.

"The testimony at the detention hearing was unrefuted and the exhibits, which remain sealed due to their extremely graphic nature, were particularly disturbing and represent the most heinous conduct. The variety of photographs introduced into evidence represent the most egregious behavior," Judge Marianne Bowler wrote in the order.

Nieves had no previous criminal record and has been treated in the past for seizures and depression. She had also been taking hormones to assist in her transition and had been a daily user of marijuana, Bowler wrote.

The charge of sexual exploitation of children provides for a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years and no more than 30 years in prison. The charge of distribution of child pornography provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years in prison.

The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, launched in 2006 by the DOJ nationally to protect children from exploitation and abuse.

Project Safe Childhood combines federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims, according to the DOJ.

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.

Recommended Stories

  • Pet shop manager who fought with SDA fined, SDA's case pending

    A pet shop manager who threw a stone lion statue at a Safe Distancing Ambassador (SDA) was fined $2,000 on Wednesday (9 June), with the SDA to be dealt with for a similar charge at a later date.

  • Hertz on track to exit bankruptcy protection this month

    Hertz will likely emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection by the end of the month after a bankruptcy court confirmed the reorganization plan for the beleaguered car rental company. Hertz Global Holdings Inc., which filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2020, said Thursday that its plan will erase more than $5 billion in debt and provide more than $2.2 billion in liquidity. Hertz was among the first major corporations to be felled by the pandemic last year as infections surged and shut down travel on a global scale for both companies and vacationers.

  • Under fire for Noel Clarke fallout, BAFTA joins Time's Up to tackle sexual harassment

    BAFTA gave Noel Clarke an award despite allegations of sexual misconduct and bullying against him. Now it's calling for protocols to address such problems.

  • 3 dead, including suspect, in shooting at Publix supermarket in Florida

    The shooting occurred Thursday afternoon in Royal Palm Beach, about 15 miles west of Palm Beach.

  • Ex-Minnesota trooper pleads guilty to texting himself nude photos from woman's phone

    Former state trooper Albert Kuehne pleaded guilty to nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.

  • 11 Pretty Coaster Sets You Will Want to Display on Your Coffee Table

    These discs are every bit as stylish as they are functional.

  • Giada De Laurentiis' Hearty Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore Is the 30-Minute Weeknight Dinner You Need

    Too many 30-minute Instant Pot meals? No such thing. And we found the heartiest, easiest of them all: Giada De Laurentiis‘ Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore, a rich, Italian dish both adults and kids alike will love. And this one-pot dinner studded with mushrooms and bell peppers is so simple to make, you’ll be in and […]

  • Teen pays it forward after dad dumps 80,000 ‘child support pennies’ at Virginia home

    “I feel like that just really turns the situation into a positive one. You can learn a lesson from it.”

  • Infrastructure talks enter last-ditch stage as both Republicans and Democrats eye gas-tax increase

    Republican Sen. Mitt Romney told Insider a bipartisan group was weighing indexing the gas tax to inflation. The tax hasn't been raised since 1993.

  • ‘There’s no room’: COVID takes Haiti by surprise

    For more than a year, Haiti escaped the worst ravages of the COVID pandemic, reporting few cases and fatalities. It was a rare break for the poorest country in the Americas, which has so often been beset by misfortune. Until now. As some countries are already moving into a post-pandemic world thanks to vaccination campaigns, Haiti is grappling with its first serious outbreak, and the country has yet to receive its first batch of vaccine doses or administer a single shot. Doctors like Ronald Laroche are also sounding the alarm. "All public and private sites are taking in patients. There's no room for anymore. More sites must be opened to meet the needs of patients with breathing difficulties, so as to avert a catastrophe." Officially, Haiti has had recorded nearly 16 thousand infections and 333 deaths from COVID-19 among its 11 million people - relatively low case numbers compared to elsewhere in Latin America and the Caribbean. Yet data is limited due to low testing rates and doctors say the real numbers are likely much higher. And local health officials are warning the upwards trend could prove "catastrophic." President Jovenel Moise -- who at one point urged Haitians to drink unproven medicinal tea to ward off the virus -- is now implementing strict public health measures. "We are taking measures to prohibit ceremonies, recreational activities, end of school year celebrations. Those activities are to be prohibited. These are measures taken by the government to protect students and educational personnel during this difficult moment where the coronavirus is causing real victims." Poor sanitation means disease can spread fast in Haiti. Its slums are densely packed, and its already overwhelmed and inefficient healthcare system is dependent on fickle donations. Despite the threat - many locals still dismiss the virus as not a big deal or even doubt its existence. While other Haitians are fearful they could be exposed. HAITIAN CITIZEN, MADJINA ANTOINE:"Even though we try to follow the indications to protect ourselves, it's not easy in Haiti. People are very close to each other inside trucks. If I am wearing my face mask, others do not. We are trying to respect social distancing, washing hands, using hand sanitizer. But in spite of all that, we don't feel protected." Next week, Haiti should receive its first batch of COVID vaccines - 130,000 doses - through the World Health Organization's COVAX vaccination scheme. Providing some hope in the race against the virus.

  • 2021 Cadillac CT4-V Road Test Review | V is for Deja Vu

    As it is, all the outrage spewed in the direction of Cadillac when it announced the once-great CT4-V was being downgraded to more pedestrian levels was ultimately much ado about nothing. It absorbs bumps well and is neither crashy nor harsh.

  • Orangutan released after being trapped in village

    Jala received a medical checkup before being transported by foot through the forest and by boat on a river before his release in a conservation forest of Tanagupa in Gunung Palung National Park in western Borneo.Conflicts between communities and orangutans have been on the rise, with the apes' habitat shrinking due to land use, according to the group involved in the transfer, International Animal Rescue.The conservation forest should be safe for Jala as it has a low density of orangutans, lots of plants for foraging and is far from settlements, according to the head of the national park, Ari Wibawanto.Several special areas have also been set aside for orangutans inside Tanagupa to boost their chances for survival, according to the environment and forestry ministry.There are an estimated 104,700 Bornean orangutans, down from about 230,000 a century ago, making them endangered, according to the WWF.

  • 'My baby's gone': 3 girls killed, 1 badly injured in Southern California hit-and-run, authorities say

    Authorities search for a suspected hit-and-run driver who killed three girls as they walked along a Southern California desert highway.

  • The New Airstream Interstate 24X Adds a Dose of Luxury to Van Life

    Airstream's newest vehicle packs all of its travel-trailer expertise into one smart van-size package.

  • French court sentences man who slapped Macron to 4 months in jail - BFM TV

    PARIS (Reuters) -A court ordered a man who slapped French President Emmanuel Macron across the face this week to serve four months in jail, BFM TV reported. Damien Tarel, 28, an unemployed fan of medieval swordsmanship who said he is a right-wing sympathiser, attacked Macron when the French president was shaking hands with members of the public during a walkabout on Tuesday. The court gave Tarel a sentence of 18 months in jail, but 14 of those months were suspended, the broadcaster reported.

  • Volcano-Powered Bitcoin Mining Goes From Twitter Idea to State Policy in El Salvador

    President Nayib Bukele is moving on multiple fronts to make El Salvador an unlikely bitcoin mecca.

  • Apple will shut down Dark Sky's iOS app and website by the end of 2022

    Apple is shutting down Dark Sky's iOS app, website and API at the end of 2022 as the attention shifts to iOS' built-in weather features.

  • Bitcoin rallies as El Salvador makes it legal tender

    One expert believes other developing countries will follow in El Salvador's footsteps.

  • Jeff Goldblum Narrates JURASSIC WORLD EVOLUTION 2 Trailer

    Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm narrates the announcement trailer for the newest Jurassic Park game, Jurassic World Evolution 2. The post Jeff Goldblum Narrates JURASSIC WORLD EVOLUTION 2 Trailer appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Matt Gaetz, who is under FBI investigation, questions FBI director about Covid conspiracies

    Republican congressman at centre of alleged sex trafficking and obstruction probe questions agency chief while sitting on committee that oversees it