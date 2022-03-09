Woman gets 4 years in kidnap-assault case

Mar. 8—A Gold Hill woman was sentenced Monday to four years in prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping and assault.

Jordan Marie Broussard, 18, was also sentenced in Jackson County Circuit Court to three years of post-prison supervision and must pay restitution, according to the Jackson County District Attorney's office.

Broussard admitted her involvement in a Jan. 11 incident in which another woman was severely beaten and driven against her will in her own car several miles away from a Medford residence.

Broussard and Michael Benjamin Hambleton, 28, of Medford, allegedly abandoned the victim in a remote, snowy area on Salt Creek Road.

The injured victim had to walk about four miles before a passerby found her and called for help, according to previous reports.

Police said Broussard spent several minutes beating the victim at Hambleton's residence in the 3500 block of Cherry Lane, as well as during the drive to Salt Creek Road.

Broussard was scheduled to face a two-day trial starting Tuesday before she changed her plea this week. She had initially pleaded not guilty to the kidnapping and assault charges as well as second-degree robbery, second-degree theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle and strangulation.

Hambleton is alleged to have been the driver of the vehicle and still faces charges of second-degree kidnapping, second-degree robbery, third-degree assault, unauthorized use of a vehicle, second-degree theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Hambleton is being held in the Jackson County Jail on $250,000 bail. He was also slated to begin trial Tuesday before Broussard reached her plea deal. He is scheduled for a pre-trial conference March 21.

Hambleton is also being held on an additional $80,000 in bail for a separate felony case. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges in both cases.