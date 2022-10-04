Woman gets 5 years after I-40 traffic stop yields 5 kilos of heroin

Nearly a year after five kilograms of heroin was found during a traffic stop on I-40, a woman has now been sentenced to five years in prison, according to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).

Bereniz Cavazos, 31, was pulled over on the interstate in Fayette County on October 6, 2021.

RELATED: ‘Enough drugs to kill 2.5 million people’ Agents seize heroin, fentanyl in woman’s car on I-40

Authorities said she had the drugs in her car, hidden in a car battery inside of her Ford Explorer, along with her two children.

A federal jury returned a four-count indictment against Cavazos later that month and the 31-year-old pled guilty to one count of possession of heroin with intent to distribute in May of 2022, according to the DOJ.

On Monday, October 3, 2022, Cavazos was sentenced to five years in federal prison, where there is no parole, to be followed by five years of supervised release, the department of justice said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:







