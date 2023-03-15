Woman gets 5 years for fatal Lexington shooting. Court says she was domestic violence victim

A woman accused of shooting and killing a man in September 2020 has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty in the case.

Dana Caldwell, 41, was sentenced by Fayette Circuit Judge Thomas Travis Wednesday afternoon. She received five years for second-degree manslaughter and two years for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. The sentences are set to run concurrently. Court documents indicate that Caldwell had been a victim of domestic violence and sexual assault, and she wound up shooting the alleged perpetrator.

Caldwell originally faced charges of murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. She accepted a plea deal in February following felony mediation, which amended and reduced the charges.

She pleaded guilty to killing Daniel Eric Nantz, 38, in a home on Larkwood Drive. The two were in a relationship and were involved in a disorder before Caldwell allegedly shot Nantz, according to police. She fled afterward, police said. Caldwell was later found in Lancaster, and extradited back to Lexington.

According to court documents presented on Caldwell’s behalf, she had been repeatedly sexually assaulted and had been the victim of extreme instances of domestic violence.

The incident was labeled in court documents as a “kill or be killed” situation. Sarah Langer, Caldwell’s attorney, filed a motion that she be labeled legally as a victim of domestic violence. Travis sustained this motion, which made Caldwell eligible for probation.

However, Travis denied Caldwell probation and said that granting her probation would greatly depreciate the value of her crimes committed.

Despite having two letters indicating she would be accepted at Greenhouse17, a domestic violence shelter, and the Chrysalis House, a recovery center, Travis ordered Caldwell to serve time in incarceration.

Caldwell showed remorse in court Wednesday.

“I have been asked so many times, if I could have a superpower, what would it be? It would be to change the hands of time, otherwise I don’t have a reason as to why I am sitting in front of you today,” Caldwell said. “Nothing I say can ever change the course of the events.”