Woman gets 60 days in jail for South Boston crash that killed toddler in stroller

A woman was sentenced Thursday to 60 days in jail for her role in a crash in South Boston in 2018 that claimed the life of a toddler in a stroller.

Charlene Casey appeared for a sentencing hearing in Suffolk Superior Court after being found guilty last week of negligent motor vehicle homicide in the death of 2-year-old Colin McGrath.

Before handing down a one-year sentence with 60 days to be served, the judge said, “Nothing I say can address the pain suffered by Colin that day, that I hope was very brief.”

BREAKING: Charlene Casey sentenced to 1 year in house of corrections, 60 days served, after she was found guilty for negligent vehicular homicide for causing crash that killed toddler Colin McGrath in South Boston in 2018 @boston25 — Litsa Pappas (@LitsaPappas) October 20, 2022

The judge revoked Casey’s license for 15 years, suspended the balance of her yearlong sentence, and handed her two years of probation with 100 hours of community service after serving her time.

Casey’s trial focused on the moment she tried to pull out from 6th street and ran right into a van. She was charged with failing to yield to the van and causing the chain reaction crash that killed McGrath.

22-month-old Colin McGrath was killed in a chain-reaction crash in 2018.

During Casey’s trial, the jury visited the scene of the crash in South Boston, where defense attorney Steven Boozang said witness Mike Bui waved Casey out to help her get across L Street.

“We both made eye contact. I waved her out and she acknowledged it. She did the little hand gesture and then she started nudging out little by little. She didn’t just go out,” Bui said.

When Casey did finally pull out, she crashed into the side of a van at the exact right spot that causes it to lose its steering and that set off the deadly event, prosecutors said.

“If Charlene Casey does not step down on the gas pedal and accelerate into that intersection when a van was passing through it, that van continues to pass by Colin Mcgrath, Sloan McGrath and Tracey Lewis,” Suffolk County ADA David McGowan told the court during closing arguments.

Story continues

Boozang had argued that the van came out of nowhere.

Casey will serve her 60 days in the Suffolk House of Correction.

Since McGrath’s death, the family started “Colin’s Joy Project,” which is focused on giving back and creating joy for children and families in Boston. Colin’s Joy Project at the Boston Foundation will be used to make grants that will rebuild local play spaces and fund family-focused programming.

To learn more about Colin’s Joy Project click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW