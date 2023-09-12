Woman gets 60 years for manslaughter, carjacking in Chester SC Good Samaritan death

A South Carolina woman has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for her role in the death of a “Good Samaritan” who helped her in 2021 before the victim was killed in a carjacking.

Amber Nicole Harris, 32, pleaded guilty Monday in Chester County criminal court to voluntary manslaughter and carjacking in the death of Linda Robinson, according to prosecutors with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

South Carolina Circuit Judge Brian Gibbons sentenced Harris to the 60 years that is the maximum under the law for both charges, according to Robert Kittle, spokesman for the attorney general. Harris was sentenced to 30 years for manslaughter and 30 years for carjacking to run consecutively, Kittle said.

Harris was charged shortly after the August 2021 beating death of Robinson, 63. Robinson offered Harris a ride in August 2021 when Harris’ car broke down, prosecutors said. Harris took Robinson’s van and hit her in the face with a piece of wood, prosecutors said. Robinson was dragged as she held on to the van, prosecutors said.

Robinson, a wife, mother and grandmother from Fairfield County between Chester and Columbia, was later found dead off S.C. 72 in Chester County.

Harris had been charged with murder and carjacking before pleading guilty to manslaughter and carjacking. She had been in the Chester County jail without bail since her arrest. Harris pleaded guilty Monday before a planned trial.

Later in 2021 a South Carolina non-profit gave Robinson’s husband a vehicle after the couple’s van was impounded because of the police investigation.