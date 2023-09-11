Woman gets 60 years in prison for killing Good Samaritan in Chester County

Linda Robinson offered Amber Harris a ride after Harris’ car broke down on Aug. 2, 2021 in Chester County.

Instead, Harris beat Robinson with a two-by-four, stole her car, and then dragged her body, leaving her dead.

Now, Harris will spend decades behind bars after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and carjacking, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Harris had never met Robinson before, the AG’s office said.

Channel 9 reported when Robinson was killed; Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said Harris and another man, George “Si” Linward Faile, were on the side of the road in Fairfield County when Robinson pulled up.

Dorsey said they rode with her in her van to Walmart, where she was getting a prescription filled, and waited for her in the van.

When the three of them left the store, the pair asked Robinson to drive to a road in northern Chester County, where they killed her in her van, Dorsey said.

Her husband said they beat her to death and then dumped her body on the roadside and left in her van.

Dorsey says he believes Harris and Faile were high on methamphetamine at the time.

Harris was sentenced to 30 years for manslaughter and 30 years for carjacking. Both of those sentences will run consecutively, according to the AG’s office.

Faile is still awaiting trial for his charges in connection with Robinson’s killing.

