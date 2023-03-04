Woman gets 7 years in father's stabbing death in Windsor Locks

Mar. 3—Jessica Keene, who told Windsor Locks police that she stabbed her father in the thigh in the condominium they shared — but later recanted the confession and blamed her father's death on her then-boyfriend — this week received the seven-year prison sentence called for by her December plea bargain.

Keene, 28, received the sentence in Hartford Superior Court from Judge David P. Gold, who a day earlier had sentenced her ex-boyfriend, Quahzier Bouie, also 28, to 20 years in prison rather than the 25 years called for by his October plea deal.

The change in Bouie's sentence stemmed from his complaint that he had been misled about Jessica Keene's sentence. He said he had been told through his former lawyer that he and Jessica would get "comparable sentences" in the November 2018 stabbing death of Michael Keene, whose decaying body was found in a storage tote in the condo they all had shared at 74-A Main St.

Her sentence calls for her to be on probation for five years after she completes the seven-year prison term, with the possibility of up to 13 more years behind bars if she violates release conditions.

Thus, she could end up serving a total of 20 years in prison if she violates probation — although she also could serve less than seven years if she is released early and does well on probation.

Under her plea bargain, Jessica Keene was convicted of aiding or encouraging the commission of a first-degree manslaughter. Bouie had been convicted in his plea deal of first-degree manslaughter and evidence tampering.

Both entered the deals under the Alford Doctrine, meaning they didn't admit guilt but acknowledged that the prosecution's evidence was sufficient for a conviction at trial.

At Jessica Keene's sentencing Thursday, Cheryl Jesionowski, Michael Keene's cousin, described the horror of finding his body in the storage tote — and how she is reminded of it constantly "in a world where plastic bins are everywhere."

She said Michael Keene was caring for his mother at her condominium and let Jessica move in, even though it meant giving up his bedroom and sleeping on the couch.

During the two weeks when Michael Keene's whereabouts were unknown before the discovery of his body, Jesionowski recalled, she would ask Jessica about him and Jessica would get "antsy" and unable to look Jesionowski straight in the face.

Jessica's uncle, Joel Stieglitz, said he has known Jessica her entire life and has never known her to be violent or confrontational. He said she "actually shied away from confrontation," adding that he never heard her say anything but positive things about her father.

But Michael Keene's longtime friend Anthony Bush said in an interview before court, "There's no way this happened without her knowledge. She's definitely complicit."

