Woman gets eight years in DUI crash that injured Galt teen

Mar. 29—GALT — A Rancho Murieta woman who struck a Galt teenager with her vehicle while driving intoxicated last year was sentenced to eight years in prison on Monday.

"Although Angel and her family's lives were forever impacted by the poor decisions of one individual, we feel deep gratitude that justice was served in the courtroom today," the Galt Police Department said in a social media post.

During the late evening hours of March 14, 2022, Galt resident Angel Renteria was walking her dog along Ayers Lane when she was struck by a passing vehicle that did not stop.

When Galt officers arrived on scene, they found the 16-year-old Renteria in the roadway and bleeding from a head wound.

As officers and paramedics were attending to Renteria, police said a white Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Calderon collided with the rear of a Galt police vehicle.

California Highway Patrol was called to the scene to investigate the collision, and it was determined that Calderon was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Calderon was subsequently arrested by CHP officers.

While investigating the hit and run, Galt officers found evidence that appeared to be related to the same white Dodge Ram pickup, police said.

After an extensive investigation, Galt police determined that Calderon was involved in both the hit and run and the collision with one of their vehicles, and she was arrested on Aug. 30.

In January, Calderon pled guilty to to DUI causing bodily injury, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08% or higher, and hit and run resulting in bodily injury.

"It is an unfortunate reality that there could never be enough punishment to see justice served in a way that would satisfy me," Vanessa Richmond commented on the Galt police Facebook post.

"My heart goes out to Angel and her mother and their family. May this amazing community continue to rally around them and support them as time moves on."

Many Galt residents commenting on the department's post said eight years was not enough, considering the impact on the lives of Renteria and her family.

According to a GoFundMe account created by Renteria's mother, the teen returned home in late August after spending five months in the hospital. Renteria suffered permanent severe brain injury, among other injuries, and has been described as being minimally conscious and in a coma-like state.

Kelly Carr was forced to leave a career as a mental health nurse to care for her daughter. In November, Carr said her daughter was working hard to hold her own head up, rolling from side to side.

"Angel and her family will not see an end to trauma Devin Calderon caused by her selfish, negligent choices," Carrie Wilmoth Burnett said. "This was not an accident, Angel's life was and is forever changed by Devon's choices. Devon should have a life sentence as well."