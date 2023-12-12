Woman gets five-year sentence for vehicle theft

Dec. 12—Conasauga Judicial Circuit Judge Scott Minter sentenced a 30-year-old Tennessee woman to five years on probation after she pled guilty to one count of felony theft by taking in Whitfield Superior Court on Friday, Dec. 8.

Defendant Stormie Donyelle Raines, of Soddy-Daisy, was initially arrested on Nov. 7, according to Whitfield County Sheriff's Office records.

Conasauga Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Walt Eddy said Raines faced a maximum sentence of 20 years for the felony offense.

"On or about April 23 of 2023 the defendant unlawfully stole a 2019 Audi automobile," Eddy told the court. "With a value greater than $25,000."

As part of the sentence, Raines will serve the first 60 days of the sentence in confinement.

"With appropriate credit for time served," Eddy continued, "and a $1,000 fine."

The defendant was also ordered to perform 150 hours of community service and undergo alcohol and drug abuse counseling.

A special condition of her sentence forbids her from having any contact with a named victim in the case.

"The evidence will show that the relationship between the defendant and the victim was a sexual one for money," Eddy told the court.

He noted that the named victim in the case has not been in correspondence with the district attorney's office.

"Given the circumstances, that was to be expected," Eddy said.

Public defender Latasha Heflin said that Raines is eligible for Georgia's First Offender Act, which would allow her to petition a court to expunge the criminal adjudication from her record if she's able to complete her probation sentence without any further violations.

Eddy said the defendant has no prior felony convictions and is eligible for "first offender" treatment.

"I have explained the benefits and negatives of the First Offender Act and she does not wish to avail herself of that," public defender William Moses told the court.