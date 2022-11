The Daily Beast

Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty ImagesOn Al Gore’s internet, every week is Shark Week, and this time around, the chum just so happens to be Tampax. A social-media firestorm ignited when a Monday tweet from the tampon company’s Twitter account was branded “rapey,” “grotesque,” and “peak patriarchy” by scores of users who united behind the hashtag “#BoycottTampax.” But others defended the tweet, accusing some of its critics of being transphobic, particularly those who used the hashtag as a launchin