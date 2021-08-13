Woman gets jail for mail theft, forgery, child neglect

Aug. 13—EAU CLAIRE — A Fall Creek woman will spend six months in jail for stealing mail from a town of Seymour residential mailbox and altering a check destined to pay for garbage service to make it payable to herself.

The woman also exposed her four children to methamphetamine and allowed them to live in poor conditions, authorities say.

Laura B. Cooper, 41, 637 Kennedy Court, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of forgery, chronic neglect of a child and possession of methamphetamine.

Several other felony and misdemeanor charges, including theft of mail, battery, bail jumping and maintaining a drug trafficking place, were dismissed but considered at sentencing.

Cooper was placed on probation for three years and fined $2,600.

As conditions of probation, Cooper must comply with directives from the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services. She must also maintain absolute sobriety and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any recommended programming or treatment.

According to the criminal complaint in the theft and forgery case:

A town of Seymour resident told an Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy July 17, 2020, that someone had stolen a check out of her mailbox and cashed it.

The woman said on the evening of July 10, 2020, she put three checks in her mailbox to be collected and delivered to pay her bills.

The next morning, the woman said, she noticed one check was missing.

On July 17, 2020, the woman checked her bank account and noticed that the missing check had been cashed.

The woman viewed an image of the cashed check and saw that someone had whited out almost all of her handwriting.

The only thing that didn't get whited out was the woman's signature.

The woman had written the check to Advanced Disposal, which had been whited out and replaced with the name Laura Cooper.

The value of the check was $174.98.

The woman said she does not know Cooper and did not recognize the handwriting.

Story continues

The woman later emailed the deputy to tell him she discovered the check was cashed at the Menomonie Walmart on July 15, 2020.

The deputy secured surveillance footage from the Walmart.

Authorities used a prior booking photo to confirm that the woman cashing the check was Cooper.

Cooper was free on signature bonds for four pending criminal cases in both Dunn and Eau Claire counties.

The bonds prohibited the woman from committing no new crimes.

According to the criminal complaint in the child neglect case:

Police had been receiving reports regarding drug activity and unsafe living conditions occurring at Cooper's residence since November 2019.

Police executed a search warrant at the home in March 2020.

Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found inside the residence.

Trash was strewn about and there was an overwhelming stench of animal urine.

The carpet had been removed from much of the residence because of stains.

Dishes, some with mold, were piled in the sink.

The refrigerator was dirty with little food visible.

Fruit flies were visible throughout the residence. Fly tape was observed throughout the home, hanging from the ceiling. Many of the strips of fly tape were full of flies.

Animal feces was on the floor of the residence.

Cooper was living with her four children, ages 2 to 17.