Woman gets jail, probation for 2021 crash on Pymatuning Causeway

Jul. 4—A Linesville woman who caused a head-on two-vehicle crash on Pymatuning Lake's causeway two years ago that severely injured the other driver has been sentenced in Crawford County Court to jail and probation.

Jessica M. Bales will serve a four-year restrictive probationary sentence for a third-degree felony count of accidents involving death or personal injury while not licensed and a summary offense driving while operating privilege is suspended — driving under the influence related. Bales pleaded guilty to the two charges April 6 of this year in a plea deal with the Crawford County District Attorney's Office.

Jason Scagline, a Crawford County assistant district attorney, told Judge Mark Stevens prior to sentencing that the head-on crash resulted in the 11th time that Bales had been ticketed or arrested by police for driving without license that wasn't DUI related.

J. Wesley Rowden, the county's public defender, said Bales had accepted responsibility for the crash and had attempted to take her own life with drugs because of what had happened.

Bales did not speak to the court about the crash, but she told Stevens prior to sentencing that she has mental health issues including bipolar disorder, deep depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The head-on crash took place around 7:30 p.m. June 26 , 2021, in North Shenango Township on the Pymatuning Causeway which connects Pennsylvania Route 285 with Ohio Route 85 in the middle of Pymatuning Lake.

The crash, which was seen by at least two witnesses, resulted in multiple fractured ribs and toes, bruises and lacerations, and assorted injuries to the other driver, Scagline said.

According to the criminal complaint filed by Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department, the collision happened when a 2008 Volvo driven by Bales crossed the center line and hit a 1992 Hummer driven by Thomas Kokoski, then 47, of Avalon. Bales was traveling east at the time of the crash, while Kokoski was heading west.

Kokoski was flown to UPMC Hamot in Erie by a STAT MedEvac helicopter for injuries he sustained in the crash while Bales was taken to Meadville Medical Center for treatment.

In handing down a four-year restrictive probationary sentence, Judge Stevens told Bales that she has a criminal record of note and "a history of driving under suspension which is atrocious."

Stevens ordered Bales to serve the first six months of the sentence in the Crawford County jail followed by six months of house arrest electronic monitoring with the remain three years on probation. For the summary count of driving while operating privilege is suspend — DUI related, Stevens gave Bales a mandatory two-month jail sentence which will be served at the same time as her four-year sentence.

Bales was given three days of pre-sentence jail credit by Stevens. She also was ordered to pay $600 in fines plus court costs.

