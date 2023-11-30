Woman gets jail, probation in employee theft case

Nov. 30—A Guys Mills woman accused of stealing almost $200,000 from her former employer has been given a seven-year sentence of jail and probation, but must repay only $14,357.

Barbara L. Miller, 53, received the combined sentence Wednesday from Crawford County Court Judge Mark Stevens on one count each of forgery, theft by deception and tampering with records, plus six counts of access device fraud. The forgery, theft by deception and access device charges are all felony counts while the tampering with records count is a misdemeanor.

In September, Miller entered a best interest plea in county court to the nine charges.

Under a best interest plea, a defendant does not admit guilt, but does admit he or she would be found guilty if the case went to trial. A best interest plea has the same effect for sentencing purposes as pleading guilty.

In November 2021, Pennsylvania State Police charged Miller with a total of 117 charges for the alleged theft of $198,877.28 from Imperial Carbide Inc., a tooling and machining company in Vernon Township.

Miller had worked in the company's administration involving payroll processing and other duties when the thefts happening between May 2019 to July 2021, according to court records.

However, under the charges Miller entered the best interest plea, the amount of restitution owed is $14,357, Jason Scagline, a Crawford County assistant district attorney, told the court.

Authorities alleged she used a variety of techniques to get money, according to court documents. Miller was accused of forging signatures of company officials on fraudulent gift letters, and usedvarious employees' company credit cards and other company credit cards without authorization for purchases and cash advances.

In a rambling 18-minute statement in court prior to sentencing, Miller said, "I made mistakes. I'm not perfect, I'm human. I didn't do half of the things they accused me of."

Miller called the firm's president "a wonderful boss" several times, but later added "the lies being told about me — I will not take responsibility for."

Before imposing sentence, Stevens pointed out inconsistencies in Miller's lengthy statement noting she was "glowing" about her former boss, but then "flabbergasted and disappointed" with his actions.

"I think this is reprehensible," Stevens said of Miller's case. "I didn't get a sense of remorse from you. You were not concerned for the actions, but for the situation. It was 'I'm sorry for the mistakes. It makes me look like an awful person.'"

Stevens handed down the seven-year jail and probation sentence, which also includes house arrest. Stevens imposed no fines, but ordered her to repay $14,357 in restitution. Stevens noted $9,000 of the amount already had been repaid by Miller.

Under the sentence order, Miller, who had no prior criminal record, must serve four months to eight months in the Crawford County Correctional Facility followed by six years of probation for forgery; serve four months in the county jail then five months of house arrest/electronic monitoring followed by five years and three months probation for one count of access device fraud; serve seven years probation for each of the other five access device charges as well as one count of theft by deception; and five years probation for the tampering with records charge.

All of the sentences will be served at the same time under the order.

Stevens did grant a defense request to defer Miller's jail reporting date to Dec. 29, but Miller was ordered under supervision of Crawford County Adult Probation as of Wednesday.

